Game Of Thrones has a special place in the hearts of millions and fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting more of its prequel and sequel spin-off series. While House of the Dragon was received with open arms, fans are now awaiting ‘Snow’ (title confirmed by Thrones creator George R.R. Martin in June 2022) – a series following the life of Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington). And now, there seems to be an update.

As per several reports, and pictures/videos on social media, Kit attended the last day of the three-day Game of Thrones convention along with several actors from both GoT and its prequel series – HOTD. While there, the actor didn’t exactly reveal much about the spin-off series but shed light on his character’s state of mind post the OG show’s end. Read on.

While at the convention, Kit Harington spoke about his character’s punishment at the end of Game Of Thrones. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the King in the North said, “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done.” The Jon Snow actor added, “The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Talking further at the panel, Kit Harington revealed the frame of mind Jon Snow is in and how we may see him in the upcoming spin-off series. The Game Of Thrones fame said, “He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte (Rose Leslie) dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly (Brenock O’Connor), and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.”

The actor, while hinting that the spin-off show could head in a much darker direction, added, “So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK.”

Well, while it’s still not the official announcement fans might have been expecting, these statements of Kit Harington do offer a glimpse into the life of Jon Snow since the finale of Game Of Thrones.

How excited are you for this GoT spin-off series? Let us know in the comments.

