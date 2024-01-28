Johnny Depp has been trying his best to revive his Hollywood career. He will be next directing Al Pacino in the upcoming biographical film Modi. But fans have been digging details on Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 and want the return of Captain Jack Sparrow. A concept trailer also featuring Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega is now going viral. Scroll below for all the details!

During the $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny had confirmed that he would never work with Disney again. His stern decision allegedly came after he was abandoned by the studios shortly after the domestic violence allegations came to light. As per several reports, he was sent an apology note with a salary offer of $301 million. But as confirmed in court, he will not return as Captain Jack Sparrow even if he’s paid that staggering sum.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Concept Trailer

A concept trailer shared by KH Studios on YouTube is currently going viral. Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is titled Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Beyond the Horizon, in what claims to be the “first trailer” of the sixth installment.

It features Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow while Jenna Ortega plays the role of his daughter. Interestingly, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom also reprise their iconic characters in the alleged Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 trailer.

Jenna Ortega as Johnny Depp’s daughter in Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 fan trailer

Jenna Ortega, as Jack Sparrow’s daughter, is indeed an idea we didn’t see coming. But the editing does look very convincing, in a way that would lead many to believe Johnny Depp has taken a U-turn and finally accepted Disney’s offer. Unfortunately, this is only a fan edit, and loyal fans who’ve seen the previous films will be able to make that out!

Take a look at the viral Pirates of The Caribbean 6 trailer below:

Netizens were happy to witness the return of Johnny as Jack Sparrow, albeit in a fan edit.

A user wrote, “This is a great trailer. Jenna being Jacks daughters is a nice idea. I hope Disney finally smartens up and does whatever it takes to get Depp back to star in pirates 6 because we really want this.”

Another commented, “Disney needs to give Johnny a deeply apology. He deserves that much! That’s okay, because what man doesn’t do. God does/ will!. Team Johnny!”

A fan wrote, “We all need this!!!! We all love Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow and Jenna is a star in the making, an epic collaboration if it happens Wednesday meets the high seas”

About Johnny Depp & Jenna Ortega’s history

Last year, wild rumors spread over the internet that claimed Johnny Depp (60) was dating Jenna Ortega (20). A celebrity gossip account claimed that the duo was seen together, possibly working on Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice sequel.

Wednesday fame Jenna Ortega took to her Instagram handle and quashed the rumors, “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Slammed Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Creator Disney For “Trying To Cut Ties To Be Safe” Amid Amber Heard’s “Wife-Beater” Claims!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News