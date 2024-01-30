Jenna Ortega is a rising star in Holywood after her whimsical yet impressive performance in the Netflix series Wednesday. She did well in the gothic genre and will be seen in another horror comedy by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice 2. It features Hollywood stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder alongside Jenna, but it seems the young actress is one with the starry antics on set. An insider has spilled the beans on Ortega’s cocky attitude.

The actress’ thriller movie Miller’s Girl came out a few days ago, and it opened with a 35% critics score. She has Beetlejuice 2 and Wednesday 2 in the pipeline. She was also nominated for her performance as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series at the Emmys. On the award ceremony’s red carpet, Jenna spoke a little about her upcoming Tim Burton movie. Scroll below for more.

Jenna Ortega is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses among the current generation, and it seems that has gotten to her head. RadarOnline’s source reveals that the Wednesday star loves being the center of a high-pressure production such as Beetlejuice 2. The source said, “Jenna is cocky, confident, and born to do this kind of work.” Her co-stars, including Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, have years of experience but reportedly never encountered a “natural-born diva like her.”

The source continued, “She has the talent, and she’s built up a huge fan base, but she won’t be winning any Miss Congeniality prizes for her attitude on set.” The insider also revealed that Jenna Ortega is not there to build relations and added, “She’s there to score points and nail scenes, usually on the first take, but clearly not there to make friends.”

What do we know about Beetlejuice 2?

Jenna Ortega and the team started filming Beetlejuice 2 in May 2023, but it was halted because of the Hollywood strikes. They resumed as soon as the strikes were resolved. Jenna told ET that the film was visually exciting and revealed, “I think we’re not using very much CGI or something like that at all.”

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 is expected to be released in the theatres on September 6, 2024.

