Despite the glorious Marvel time ending in 2019, 5 years later, with 2024 staring right at us, we’re still talking about how the MCU still has some tricks up its sleeves. Just like how Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man replaced Nebula (as portrayed in the comic book event Infinity Gauntlet) to eliminate Thanos, it looks like Avengers: Secret Wars will follow the same route.

The speculations of the introduction of Doctor Doom or The Beyonder to design the Battleworld, also known as Doom’s World. A little comic book flashback for those who have forgotten: Doctor Doom stole the powers from the Beyonders secretly via the Molecule Man. Hence, ‘Secret Wars’.

Doom used this power to create Battleworld, a patchwork planet of fragments from different realities. He ruled over this world as the “God Emperor” for eight years, until ‘Mister Fantastic’ Reed Richards got the power of the Beyonders from the Molecule Man and destroyed Battleworld.

But all this happened in the comics, and we all know how Marvel loves to take a completely different route than what’s being written to surprise fans. In the books, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Avengers, and Spider-Man, along with the Molecule Man, unite together to end The Beyonder.

But, it looks like Marvel will again use the same ‘sacrifice’ formula & this time, it’ll be Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange at the receiving end from the villain. Why would he do so? Well, there are multiple reasons – the first being his being guilty of leading Tony Stark to end his life and another being the next probable leader of the gang.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hinted at how there was more than one solution to eliminate Thanos & that could also be explored, leading to a perfect goodbye to Stephen Strange. Many, before Avengers: Endgame, had predicted that it might be Doctor Strange who would take one for the team & it looks like Marvel would do that, but after building his character correctly.

