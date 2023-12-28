Liam Hemsworth once called his kiss with Jennifer Lawrence in one of The Hunger Games movies disgusting, which created a not-so-good reputation for the actress. However, she did not let it slide; she reacted to Liam’s claims and blasted him for that. Liam and Jen are excellent friends and have maintained that relationship over the years. The Oscar-winning actress gained popularity after appearing in The Hunger Games franchise, featuring Josh Hutcherson, besides JLaw and Hemsworth.

A few weeks ago, a prequel to the JLaw-led movies was released titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. It is the backstory of Coriolanus Snow before he became a tyrant. The films were based on the novels by Suzanne Collins. The first movie in the franchise was released in 2012, and the last one, led by Lawrence, came out in 2015.

In the franchise, Liam Hemsworth played the role of Gale Hawthorne, the love interest of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen. In one of the appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liam explained his experience of locking lips with Lawrence. There, he revealed that Jennifer had made a point of eating garlic and tuna before their kissing scene. He made it sound as if Jennifer had done it on purpose.

However, when the X-Men: First Class actress opened up about it, her version was a bit different and reflected that she did not have those smelly food items on purpose before their kiss. In an interview with Access, Jennifer once shared that she was mad at Liam for his comments on their kiss from The Hunger Games movie.

Jennifer Lawrence said, “I was never like, ‘Hey Liam, I just ate tuna and garlic on purpose.’ I just would happen to eat something. I didn’t change the way I was eating for the kissing, which is different than doing something on purpose. Is it worse?!” The actress did not stop there; Jennifer got on Liam’s nerves by saying she would consider keeping her breath clean while kissing A-list stars like Christian Bale or Bradley Cooper.

The Australian actor later reacted to her comments and quipped that it was one of the most awful things he heard her say.

For the unversed, Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence were rumored to be in a relationship owing to their fantastic camaraderie off-screen. However, there were no confirmations from either side. Although Jennifer once admitted to sharing a kiss with the handsome actor off-screen, nothing went further than that. Liam was in a relationship with American pop star Miley Cyrus from 2010 till 2018.

On the professional front, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in the adult comedy No Hard Feelings, streaming on Netflix.

