Netflix dropped some exciting teasers and trailers of some of the upcoming titles that will be releasing on the streaming platform in 2024. From Bridgerton Season 3 to Squid Game Season 2 sneak peeks and trailers, there’s something for all kinds of viewers. One new show that has got everyone excited is House of Ninjas. The Japanese action series includes some incredible talent from all over the world.

Whether it is Korean Dramas or anime, Netflix has been sitting on the throne for providing the best stories for the past few years. The streaming giant has been tapping into Japanese content for quite some time. Whether it’s an action series or romantic dramas, they are not limiting themselves to a particular genre. Hence, it’s a big deal that they’re now treating their audience with a live-action Ninja series.

House of Ninjas Plot

House of Ninjas is a story about a Ninja family that lives in the shadows. Known as the Tawara family, they’re the only Ninjas left in Japan. After their last mission doesn’t go as planned, the Tawara family decides to live normal lives and never use their powers again. However, a new threat is about to engulf Japan in its clutches, and these hidden ninjas have no choice but to be out and save humanity.

Even though they keep calling themselves a “normal” family, not everyone can hide their skills entirely. When the Tawara family hears of a toxin that is killing hundreds of Japanese people, they know it is time for them to come out of hiding. The Tawara family decides to reunite to save their people. The impact of the last mission is still on their minds. So, will they let go of the past and be their best and bravest selves to save humanity? We will find out everything once the show releases.

House of Ninjas Cast and Crew

The Netflix series stars Kento Kaku as Haru, Yosuke Eguchi as Souichi, Tae Kimura as Yoko, Aju Makita as Nagi, Kengo Kora as Gaku, and Nobuko Miyamoto as Taki. Dave Boyle has directed the series, and the team of writers includes Dave along with Takafumi Imai, Kento Kaku, Yoshiaki Murao, Kanna Kimura, Masahiro Yamaura, and Kota Oura. The production house involved in making the series is Toho Studio, and Sato Yoshihiro is the executive producer.

House of Ninjas Filming Locations and More

The production work of the series began in 2022. The show was shot in different locations in Japan, especially Tokyo.

Is There A House of Ninjas Trailer?

Yes, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the series on February 2, 2024.

Check out the trailer below:

When is House of Ninjas Releasing?

House of Ninjas will release on Netflix on February 15, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Korean Dramas Releasing In February 2024: A Killer Paradox To Wedding Impossible

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News