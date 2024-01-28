Chris Hemsworth might return for a fifth installment in his Thor franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there was a time when he was apprehensive of himself in the character. He thought he might lose his job and get kicked out by Marvel. At that time, Natalie Portman was already an accomplished star in Hollywood, while this 2011 movie was one of Chris’ first big jobs.

Hemsworth is a tall and handsome man who fits the bill perfectly to portray a demigod on screen. After watching him as the God of Thunder in the MCU, his fans are convinced it was one of the best decisions Marvel ever made. However, the first two films did not do so well compared to the other MCU movies. Taika Waititi changed the franchise’s tone with the third installment but went overboard with the fourth one.

Natalie Portman appeared as Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster, in the franchise and was there in the first two films. In the third movie, the audience learns that Jane dumped Thor. However, the actress returned opposite Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. While speaking to Australia TODAY, Hemsworth reflected on when he first played the Marvel character.

Chris Hemsworth said, “It was a lot of nostalgia in [Thor: Love and Thunder] for me, as it was with the last Avengers film. Ten, eleven years I’ve been doing it. The first time I played Thor was opposite Natalie Portman, and it was one of my first jobs, and I kept thinking I was going to get fired, or nothing was gonna work, or fans weren’t going to accept my version of the character.”

He continued, “And if she thought I was any good or deserved to be there, or what have you.” Chris Hemsworth and Marvel are discussing the potential development of Thor 5, as per the Economic Times.

Previously, Taika Waititi revealed that they are planning for a more powerful villain, Thor: Ragnarok’s Hela, in the fifth installment of the Thor franchise. Meanwhile, Taika won’t be returning to direct the film, and nothing on the fifth film’s front has been shared by Marvel yet.

For the unversed, there are four films led by Chris Hemsworth in the Thor franchise – Thor (2011), Thor: Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). The movies are available to watch on Disney+.

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth will be seen in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. The movie will be released in the theatres on May 23, 2024.

