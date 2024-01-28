Robert Downey Jr is worldwide recognized for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He bid goodbye to Tony Stark in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. Fans still remember him for his superhero avatar. But what if we tell you he was arrested as many as six times due to drug abuse? Scroll below for his unknown history!

Many wouldn’t know, but Robert has had a traumatic past. His father, Robert Downey Sr, who is also a renowned actor and filmmaker, was a drug addict. Since the age of 8, the Oppenheimer actor was made to consume the illegal substance by his dad.

Robert Downey Jr’s five-year-long struggle with drug abuse!

For as long as five years, between 1996-2001, Robert Downey Jr was arrested as many as 5 times. He was sent behind bars due to charges related to drugs. The illegal substances included heroin, marijuana, and cocaine.

It all began in April 1996 when Downey Jr was arrested for the possession of drugs along with an unloaded .357 Magnum handgun. He was on parole when, a month later, he trespassed his neighbor’s house under intoxication and fell asleep on one of their beds. Owing to it all, he received probation of three years but was required to undergo regular drug tests.

Robert Downey Jr lost acting jobs amid drug addiction

He missed a drug test in 1997 and another in 1999, following which he was sent behind bars. You might be wondering how he managed to work professionally during this period. And let us tell you, he was ousted from many projects as he was unavailable during rehearsals. And the turmoil didn’t end there! Robert Downey Jr was arrested for the fourth time for possession of cocaine and Valium in 2000 after an anonymous 911 call at a California hotel where he was residing.

In 2001, the Avengers actor was caught walking barefoot by a police officer in Culver City. Tests showed cocaine in his system, and he was taken behind bars for hours. The controversy erupted, and Robert Downey was fired from Ally McBeal, leading to multiple reshoots of the series.

About Robert Downey Jr’s recovery and resurgence

After almost five years of struggle with drug abuse, Robert Downey Jr worked on full recovery. He went to rehabilitation centers and returned to acting with a lip-syncing job in Elton John‘s I Want Love.

Robert, indeed, is a superhero even in real life, as he overcame the darkest times of his life and became the superstar that he is today. Talking about his time behind bars, our Iron Man once shared on the Armchair Expert podcast, “Arguably the most dangerous place I’ve ever been in my life because nobody is designated. You could just feel the evil in the air.”

All hail, Robert Downey Jr!

