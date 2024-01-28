Taylor Swift is not just a pop star; she is a brand, a phenomenon, and even the Hollywood celebs are her big fans. The Madame Web star Dakota Johnson returned to SNL as its host after several years and is winning hearts, especially with the Swifties, as she implied their idol is one of the world’s most powerful people. She reunited with Justin Timberlake, with whom Johnson did The Social Network. Keep scrolling for more.

Dakota looked gorgeous in a black top with a plunging neckline paired with a skirt and accessorized with a chunky belt. In another segment, she sported a short black dress with a s*xy cut-out detailing and showcased her toned legs. On the other hand, Taylor was not present at the 27th Jan episode but was mostly all over the news last year and for good reasons.

For the unversed Dakota, Johnson hosted SNL in 2015 and during the 40th season of the show and was in the audience for the special. While Dakota shares the fact with the audience in her monologue, a photo emerges from that episode, showing her standing amid famous personalities, including Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. Former American president Donald Trump was also there behind Dakota, and Taylor Swift was in front of her.

As Dakota Johnson said, “It’s just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” the camera pans to Taylor Swift, and one can hear the loudest cheers in the studio. The internet agrees with what the Madame Web star said as one wrote on X, “Taylor may be the most powerful woman in the world right now.”

One fan stated, “Dakota has a solid point, tho! She is!”

A user posted, “dakota johnson gets it.”

Another quipped, “Its a crazeee.”

Followed by a user saying, “maybe she would be the 1st lady of the USA.”

One of them wrote, “No lies detected.”

And, “dakota sweetie taylor swift is the queen of pop and most powerful woman in this world.”

Check out the monologue here, posted on X by a fan account:

Dakota Johnson quoting Taylor Swift in her SNL monologue it’s my roman empire 🥺🤏🏽 #DakotaJohnson #SNL pic.twitter.com/opRe30hYZR — ju 🕸 (@dakotasrare) January 28, 2024

Dakota Johnson calls Taylor Swift ‘the most powerful person in America’ on SNL as she shows an old photo standing near Donald Trump and Taylor: “It’s just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America” pic.twitter.com/X5HP9vLNfi — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2024

On the work front, Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web is set to release in the theatres in February 2024, and the actress will be seen as a superhero for the first time. She has done many action sequences for the Marvel movie, and while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actress issued a warning for Tom Cruise. She said, “I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car. I drove an ambulance. I drove a taxicab. I drove everything in the movie — except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I’m like, ‘Watch out, Tom Cruise.'”

Meanwhile, in 2023, Taylor Swift won several music awards, including the Grammys, for her music video All Too Well. She has also been in the news for her new romance with Travis Kelce.

