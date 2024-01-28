Ellen DeGeneres is a former comedian, actress, and writer, but her stint as a TV host has reaped maximum benefits. Her talk show has earned 33 Daytime Emmy Awards. But have you ever wondered what is her net worth? Combined with her wife, Portia de Rossi, they’re queens living their kingdom-sized dream! Scroll below for all the details.

In 1978, Ellen began her showbiz journey as a standup comedian. She was soon roped in films, including Mr Wrong (1996) and The Love Letter (1999). Many would be surprised to know that she has also voiced Dory in Disney‘s Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016).

Ellen DeGeneres Net Worth 2024

Ellen is best known for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired from 2003 to 2022. As per many reports, her salary went as high as $75 million at the peak of her hosting stint. Apart from the Television chit-chat, the Amercian personality has also hosted Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, and the Primetime Emmys. DeGeneres’ salary ranges from $65-90 million every year, depending on her gigs.

It would be a surprise to many, but Ellen and her wife Portia are very involved in real estate. They have bought and sold over 20 properties since 2003. In June 2023, the couple bought an 8-acre property worth $22.5 million in Montecito called “Pompeiian Court.” They listed the property for a whopping $46.5 million in December of that year, which means a profit of over 50%.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ellen DeGeneres has a net worth of $500 million as of 2023. She has surpassed some A-listers of Hollywood with her financial game and is truly ruling the world with her massive fortune!

Portia de Rossi Net Worth 2024

Portia de Rossi married Ellen DeGeneres in 2008 at their Beverly Hills home in California. They tied the knot after dating for almost four years.

By profession, Portia is an Australian-American retired actress. She is known for her portrayal of Nelle Porter on Ally McBeal and Lindsay Bluth Fünke in the sitcom Arrested Development. She has also been a part of renowned projects like Scream 2, Cursed, Scandal, among many others.

In May 2018, Portia de Rossi announced her retirement from acting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, she made an exception for the future seasons of Arrested Development.

Portia de Rossi has a reported net worth of $50 million.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Combined Net Worth 2024

As of 2024, Portia de Rossi and her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, have a combined net worth of a staggering $550 million. It is to be noted that the Television host has a 900% higher fortune than her partner, but together, they’re thriving!

About Ellen DeGeneres’ 66th Birthday!

On 26 January, Ellen celebrated her 66th Birthday. She shared a glimpse of her celebrations along with close friends and family. DeGeneres hopped onto the viral burn-away cake trend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

Her wife shared a glimpse of her intense body workout at the gym. Portia de Rossi wished Ellen as she wrote, “My darling wife! You continue to amaze me and inspire me. Happy Birthday to the strongest, sweetest, most brilliant person I know. I’m so lucky to be standing next to you as we share this incredible life together. I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Bianca Censori Net Worth: Kanye West’s New Wife Will Need 39900% Increase In Her Fortune To Match The Rapper!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News