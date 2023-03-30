The American actor Jason Bateman is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. He rose to fame for his appearance as Michael Bluth in the Netflix sitcom Arrested Development. But did you know that once, he wanted to romance his sister on the show? Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Arrested Development follows the Bluths, a formerly wealthy dysfunctional family. The sitcom aired on Fox channel for three seasons from 2003 to 2006, followed by two seasons on Netflix from 2013 to 2019.

Jason Bateman once appeared on Conan O Brian’s show, wherein he revealed that he wanted to bring his sister Justine Bateman of “Family Ties” fame to his show to boost ratings. He even discussed with the show creator Mitchell Hurwitz about adding Justine, now a successful fashion designer, to the cast of the quirky show.

“It’s a whole demographic thing. They needed more women and whatever. So I said, ‘What about Justine?’ Justine is into it. But here’s the thing: she wants to get back into acting now, and we would make her some sort of religious zealot that makes it taboo to kiss, touch, or do anything before you’re married, so that’s the way we’d get around anything unseemly,” Bateman said.

However, Jason Bateman revealed that it did not work as it got leaked to the press. “Now that it’s been leaked, it looks like it’s a horrible reach for ratings. But I would love for her to be on the show, maybe in a different way,” he said. He said Arrested Development creator Mitchell Hurwitz is now disinterested in the idea.

Take a look at the video below:

So what do you think about Jason Bateman’s idea of bringing his sister on the show? Let us know in the comments.

