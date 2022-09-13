Actress Julia Garner won her third Emmy at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Ozark’.

Advertisement

During her acceptance speech, the actress, who is also nominated for her performance as Anna Delvey in the Netflix miniseries ‘Inventing Anna’, said: “First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers room, thank you for writing Ruth.”

Advertisement

“She changed my life,” Julia Garner said.

“I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me. And Laura Linney, you’ve been such a guiding light to me. I just feel really grateful, really grateful, to be here… and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists. I love you all.”

Julia Garner, who plays Ruth Langmore on the Netflix drama, previously won twice in the category for the same role.

Julia Garner beat out a stacked group, which included Patricia Arquette for ‘Severance’, Jung Ho-yeon for ‘Squid Game’, Christina Ricci for ‘Yellowjackets’, ‘Succession’ co-stars J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook, and Sydney Sweeney for ‘Euphoria’.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live in India on Lionsgate Play.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Is “Definitely Pursuing” Gigi Hadid But The Model Doesn’t Want To Get Romantically Involved With Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram