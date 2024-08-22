Sister Wives, a television series on TLC, is set to return with its 19th season on September 15, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET. The show will carry on its tradition of portraying the Brown family. The show centers on Kody Brown, his current wife Robyn, and his three former wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

The Browns were first presented in 2010 and have since moved from Lehi, Utah, to Las Vegas and, most recently, to Flagstaff, Arizona. The show explores their polygamous lifestyle and intricate family relationships.

The previous season ended on a tense note, especially with Kody and Meri’s disintegrating marriage. The trailer for the upcoming season depicts Kody’s dissatisfaction with the circumstances. He is dissatisfied not with the concept of divorce, but with the idea of having married the wrong person. Meri’s reaction to Kody’s comments is strongly displayed, emphasizing the emotional weight of admitting unsolved concerns after decades of marriage.

The effects of this split on Kody’s relationship with his current wife, Robyn, will also be covered in the next season. The teaser portrays Robyn as dejected and grappling with the fallout from Kody’s previous relationships. She conveys her sense of abandonment and her struggle with her declining regard for Kody, which reflects the pressure on their marriage as Kody works through the consequences of his past divorces.

Another key topic for the upcoming season is the devastating death of Kody and Janelle’s son, Garrison, who committed suicide in March 2024. TLC issued a statement expressing the family’s tremendous sadness and their ongoing efforts to commemorate Garrison’s memory during this difficult time. The season will focus on how the family is dealing with this catastrophe and their communal journey through bereavement.

In the teaser, Christine—who broke up with Kody in 2021—is seen beginning a new chapter in her marriage to David Woolley. The details of their October 2023 marriage will be shown, along with their exchanges with Kody, David, and the other sister wives. The forthcoming season is anticipated to center heavily on this new discovery.

Also included is Janelle, who broke up with Kody in 2022 and expresses worries about what will happen to the Coyote Pass property in the future. She raises the threat of legal action in case Kody avoids having conversations regarding the future of the property, which heightens the tension in the season’s plot.

