Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s starrer The Fall Guy is all set to be available for free on this OTT platform to its premium subscribers. The movie was released in the theatres earlier this year, but sadly, it underperformed at the box office. However, it now has the chance to have a wider reach, and fans can watch it in the comfort of their homes. Scroll below to find out when and where it will be available for free to subscribers.

About the movie-

Inspired by the 1980s series of the same name, The Fall Guy. Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, the down-on-his-luck stuntman struggling to rekindle his romance with the movie’s producer and ex-flame, essayed by Emily Blunt. Finding himself framed for the murder of the film’s lead, Colt must use his stuntman skills to expose the true killer and clear his name.

The Fall Guy has an outstanding cast, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Teresa Palmer, as well as Ryan Gosling and Emily Bluntn in significant roles. The movie was directed by David Leitch, best known for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The Fall Guy at the Box Office –

The Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer action comedy was released in the theatres on May 3, 2024. The film opened to $27.74 million at the North American box office and finished its domestic run at $92.9 million. It collected $86.66 million in international markets; thus, the global haul of The Fall Guy is $179.57 million, as per Box Office Mojo .

The Fall Guy on OTT-

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s action comedy will be available on JioCinema Premium for free streaming to its subscribers from September 3, 2024, onwards. Fans won’t have to rent or purchase it to enjoy it with their loved ones.

