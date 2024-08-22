This week, the highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD is making its OTT debut. On Prime Video, you can watch Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story, a docuseries about 1970s Bollywood. SunNxt features the Tamil action-revenge film Raayan, while Netflix offers the high school comedy Incoming and the nostalgic comedy That ’90s Show Part 3, among other options. In theaters, Hollywood is in the spotlight with new releases like Alien: Romulus and Blink Twice. Although last week had a wide array of Indian languages films to recommend, this week only one notable film is in theaters—read on to find out which one.

Available on OTT

Amazon Prime (Southern languages) and Netflix (Hindi)

Kalki 2989 AD (Telugu)

Set in the year 2898 AD, Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone among others. After the Kurukshetra War in 3102 BC, Ashwatthama was cursed by Krishna to wander the Earth as an immortal for his deeds. Now, in a dystopian future where the city of Kasi and the whole world is ruled by the ruthless god-king Yaskin, Ashwatthama’s time for redemption has finally come, as he must fulfill his long-awaited destiny.

Netflix

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War (English)

Set in the heart of the Wild West, the story follows Wyatt Earp as he navigates the violent turmoil that erupts in Tombstone after a botched robbery sparks a chain of deadly events.

Drive-Away Dolls (English)

A crime-fueled road movie with queer comedy, the story follows two friends who accidentally come across a suitcase left behind by criminals in a rental car during their trip to Tallahassee, Florida. Meanwhile, the criminals are in hot pursuit to reclaim their lost goods.

Incoming (English)

A high school comedy centered around a party where our protagonists are the only freshmen lucky enough to get invited.

That ’90s Show Part 3 (English)

Amid the nostalgic vibes of the ’90s, Leia and her eclectic group of friends get into trouble and explore themselves while spending the summer with her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Lionsgate play

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners (English)

A former assassin, played by Liam Neeson, retires to a quiet life in a peaceful Irish town, untouched by the ongoing civil unrest in the country. However, things take a dark turn when a group of terrorists, seeking refuge after a deadly car bombing, arrive in the town, bringing danger to his doorstep.

SunNxt

Raayan (Tamil)

Written, directed, and starring Dhanush, Raayan is a typical crime revenge thriller. After the murder of his family, the protagonist embarks on a quest for vengeance.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Grrr (Malayalam)

A comedy starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Kunchacko Boban, Grrr follows Kunchacko Boban’s character, who, after being stood up at what was supposed to be an elopement, decides to prove his bravery by challenging a lion at the zoo. When Suraj Venjaramoodu, the zoo guard, tries to save him as they both find themselves trapped in the lion enclosure.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (English)

For over four decades, three Black women have been lifelong friends, supporting each other through marriage, parenthood, joy, and hardship as they navigate life’s challenges together.

Apple TV plus

Pachinko season 2 episodes 1&2 (Korean, Japanese & English)

Adapted from Min Jin Lee’s best-selling book, this multi-generational family saga traces Sunja’s journey from Korea to Japan as she establishes a family that endures through World War II and beyond.

Prime Video

Follow Kar Lo Yaar (Hindi)

The reality series centers on media personality Uorfi Javed, offering viewers an unscripted look into her daily life and routines.

Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story (Hindi & English)

This three-part Prime Video docuseries explores the rise and lasting influence of legendary 1970s Bollywood screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. It offers a deep dive into both their personal and professional lives, showcasing their creation of the iconic Angry Young Man character and their enduring impact on Indian cinema.

IN THEATERS

Alien: Romulus (English)

Alien: Romulus is a gripping survival thriller, where a group of friends plots their escape from a cosmic mining colony run by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. But when their plan to steal cryo pods goes wrong, they find themselves battling for their lives against the horrifying threat of Xenomorphs and Facehuggers.

Blink Twice (English)

After meeting Slater King, a tech billionaire, at his gala, cocktail waitress Frida is invited on a dream vacation to his secluded island. But things may not be as perfect as they seem. On the private island, everyone seems to be having a good time, but something feels off. Is Frida forgetting something? Is someone missing? Can she make it out alive?

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam (Telugu)

This is the wild and hilarious story of a father and son who go off the rails when INR 80,000 is credited to their bank account from an unknown source.

