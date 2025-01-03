Yellowstone may have wrapped up with the second part of its fifth season, but several of its prequels and spinoffs are currently in production or slated for release. 1923 is a prequel to the popular neo-western series and has already aired its first season from December 2022 to February 2023. All eight episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ for those interested.

Meanwhile, the second season of 1923 is slated to release this new year. Fans are excited to delve deeper into the saga and the enticing world of Yellowstone. Here’s everything we know about season 2 of the prequel, including release dates, known plot, returning cast members, and more.

1923 Season 2: Release Date

Season 2 of 1923 is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025. A new episode will air every Sunday with a total of 8 episodes, as confirmed by Taylor Sheridan, the creator, writer, and executive producer of the show. He is also the mastermind behind the Yellowstone universe.

1923 Season 2: Cast Details

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will return to the frontline and lead the show as Cara Dutton and Jacob Dutton. Joining them will be Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer, who essays Alexandra, Brian Geraghty, who portrays Zane Davis, Jerome Flynn, who will reprise his role of Banner Creighton, and Darren Mann, who plays Jack Dutton in 1923.

To add to the list, Aminah Nieves will return as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph will be back as Liz Stratford. Timothy Dalton will also return as Donald Whitfield. The star-studded list of cast members is completed by Jennifer Carpenter, who will portray Deputy Marshall Mamie Fossett.

1923 Season 2: Synopsis

The official description of 1923 season 2 reads, “In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch. The edition promises fans “harsh conditions” as well as “adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy.”

On the individual storyline front, Spencer will be on an “arduous journey home” as he tries to save his family and land. Alexandra will be on a really “harrowing trans-Atlantic journey,” hoping to find Spencer and “reclaim their love.” For the unversed, Helen and Harris play the roles of the ancestors of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character, John Dutton, in the prequel series.

1923 Season 2: Teaser

In December 2024, Paramount+ released the official teaser of season 2 of 1923. “In Montana, there’s a war over my family’s land,” the dialogue in the video says. Taylor Sheridan has previously described it as the first season’s second half. The creator revealed that he called the network and told them he needs 8 more episodes in season 2 to tell this story.

“An eight-episode block and a second eight-episode block to wrap this up. I can’t wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice,” the producer and writer told Deadline. More promo will be released closer to the release date.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: RHONJ Star Jennifer Aydin Faces Backlash For Age-Shaming & Ranting About Elderly Jersey Mike’s Employee: “Truly Vile Person”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News