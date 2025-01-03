When one hears the name Housewives, only two shows pop into one’s mind: The Real Housewives and Desperate Housewives. It is no secret that the latter came first and became successful, making the word “housewives” itself a household name in television and entertainment terms during the 2000s.

While Desperate Housewives is a fictional comedy-drama series, The Real Housewives has become a reality television franchise. Marc Cherry, the creator of Desperate Housewives, recently spoke about the Bravo show’s capitalization on the housewives term and why he envies the reality series.

Why Does Desperate Housewives Creator Envy The Real Housewives?

During a conversation with People, Marc opened up about how the Real Housewives franchise was created after the success of his show Desperate Housewives, capitalizing on it. “They didn’t crib my name, to be fair to them. They just used the word. Our show came out, and they capitalized on that,” he stated, adding, “That’s the capitalistic system.”

He also said he was slightly jealous that the franchise is still going. For the unversed, the Real Housewives franchise started with the Orange County edition and has since been expanded into several other US-based editions, such as New York City, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Potomac, New Jersey, etc. In addition, there are countless international adaptations of it.

“I envy the fact that they’ve kept that franchise going,” Marc mused, saying that he also envies the people who produce the series “because it’s a train that keeps on chugging.” He added, “So good for them.” The creator also spoke about how some celebrities have confused him as the creator of The Real Housewives franchise instead of the Desperate Housewives.

Celebrities Confusing Marc Cherry As The Real Housewives Creator

Tommy Tune is one such actor who asked Marc if he produces all of the various cities. The producer was initially confused and had no idea what he was talking about. Marc then realized that Tommy thought he had created the Real Housewives franchise. The writer also spoke about a potential reboot, sequel, or revival of Desperate Housewives, which ended in 2012.

Marc doesn’t regret how or when it ended because he decided knowing it was time “to pull the plug.” He even had a chance to keep it going, but certain things weren’t working for him. As for the show coming back, he questions if stuff still needs to be said.

Marc Cherry On Desperate Housewives Reboot Or Sequel

The 62-year-old said, “If you do a reboot, you have to have a really good artistic reason to do it.” Marc concluded that if he were to dip his toes back in the Desperate Housewives world again, he would want to ensure that he had a good reason to do it instead of for no reason.

