The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been the hit newsmaker of the season with grabbing headlines every now and then. A few days ago, it was learnt that the show was discontinued by Australia’s Nine network and the latest thing about it is, the rerun of Desperate Housewives has surpassed the numbers of the talk show in television ratings.

Yes, you read that right. Once the popular talk show across the globe has been surpassed by the rerun of American soap opera by a huge margin. For those who are unversed, Desperate Housewives has been allotted a prime time slot to replace the talk show. And seems like the decision has worked in favour of the network.

On Monday, Desperate Housewives was viewed by as much as 73,000 viewers. On the other hand, The Ellen DeGeneres Show had just managed a viewership of 49,000, as per dailymail.co.uk’s report. It is being said that such a huge gap in ratings and ongoing controversies about the show will help the network to negotiate the deal with Warner Bros Television for the new season.

As per TV commentator Rob McKnight, an ex-senior executive at Nine, the network has got the bargaining power and will be looking forward to saving some good bucks.

“With the advertising market shrinking [due to the coronavirus recession], the focus is on prime time. I’m sure they’d like to keep Ellen, but this whole controversy has come up at the perfect time for them during a negotiation period. They’ll be taking a look at the ratings of Desperate Housewives in the Ellen slot and seeing whether it adversely affects them before they walk away from the deal. The fact is, this is all about getting the best deal for Nine. Controversies come and go, but at the moment every dollar counts,” quotes McKnight.

Must Read: Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch Or Robert Downey Jr – Vote For The Best Sherlock Holmes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube