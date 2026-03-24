The world of Yellowstone has been expanding ever since the success of the original series. The universe has grown much more in size with prequels 1883 and 1923 and the recent spinoff Marshals, which revolved around Kayce Dutton and his brand-new journey with the US Marshals.

And now, joining the list is Dutton Ranch, another spinoff, this one focused on Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and their ward Carter as they settle down on a South Texas ranch right after the events of the Yellowstone season finale. Here’s what we know about the upcoming show, including dates and cast.

Dutton Ranch: Premiere Date & Cast

Dutton Ranch will premiere its first two episodes on May 15, 2026, at 8 pm ET on the Paramount Network and Paramount+, with the remaining seven of the total nine episodes airing one by one each week. The show will pick up on Beth and Rip’s lives right after the events of Yellowstone season five.

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The new show will see Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little reprise their roles of Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Carter. The trio will be joined by Annette Bening and Ed Harris. Annette will play Beulah Jackson, the head of a rival ranch, while Ed will be Everett McKinney, a veteran rancher.

Other cast members include Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin, Jai Courtney as Robbie Willis, JR Villarreal as Azul, Marc Menchaca as Zachariah, and Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana. It remains to be seen whether some of the other Yellowstone characters will appear on the upcoming show.

Dutton Ranch: Everything We Know About New Yellowstone Spinoff

As per the synopsis, “As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together—far from the ghosts of Yellowstone—they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire.” In this world of South Texas ranches, “blood runs deeper; forgiveness is fleeting.”

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And the “cost of survival might just be your soul.” Meanwhile, fans are wondering whether there is a possibility of a crossover between Dutton Ranch and the Marshals. Spencer Hudnut, showrunner of Marshals, stated that the shows are busy forging their paths right now, but they exist in the same world.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “If Kayce, Rip, and Beth reunited at some point, I’m sure everybody would like it. It’s one of those things where we’ll see what happens down the road,” referring to being open about it later.

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