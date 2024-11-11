In 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale hit the scene like a gut punch. With its Hulu adaptation arriving right after the Trump election, Margaret Atwood’s vision of a theocratic nightmare felt too real. Everyone suddenly asked, “Is this our future?” It made total sense why liberals were clutching the book like it was a crystal ball. Atwood had a knack for hitting on timely issues like climate change and feminist fears—things we were all starting to feel in 2017.

But here’s the thing—when The Handmaid’s Tale book first dropped in 1985, it wasn’t exactly a slam dunk. Critics were split. While some saw it as a feminist masterpiece, others were skeptical. The New York Times had a rough take from Mary McCarthy, calling it “too obvious” and lacking the depth to back up its chilling premise. Meanwhile, The San Francisco Chronicle suggested Atwood was getting defensive in interviews—hardly a glowing endorsement.

But not everyone was on the hate train. Joyce Johnson from The Washington Post vibed with the book, calling it “utterly convincing” and praising the voice of Offred, the main character. The New York Times even came around, calling it a “taut thriller” and recognizing it as both a psychological study and a political commentary. Atwood was clearly onto something with her feminist dystopia, warning of a future where women’s rights are stripped away. It felt like a warning shot we didn’t know we needed yet.

Still, there were plenty who weren’t having it. Kirkus slammed the book for being too cynical and cold. The New Republic wasn’t too impressed either, calling it a “test of feminist paranoia” and criticizing the book’s thin world-building. And then, the harshest critics came out swinging. Owen Gleiberman from EW called the 1990 movie adaptation “paranoid poppycock.” Ouch.

By 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale TV show blew up. What was once a controversial book became a cultural moment. Atwood’s dystopia perfectly mirrored the times, proving that the wildest stories often stick around and make you rethink everything.

