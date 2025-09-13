Blumhouse brought M3GAN back to theaters on June 27 with Gerard Johnstone once again in the director’s chair. The sequel, M3GAN 2.0, reintroduced the killer robot, but this time she faced off against a rival machine called AMELIA. Unlike the first film from 2022, which became a box office hit, the sequel had a rough run in theaters and wrapped up with poor results before heading to VOD on July 15.

M3GAN 2.0 Streaming Release Date on Peacock

Now the movie is heading to streaming. Both M3GAN 2.0 and its unrated version, officially titled M3GAN 2.0 (Unrated), will arrive on Peacock on September 26. The first film and its unrated edition are already available there, and the sequel joins a lineup of Blumhouse titles including The Black Phone, Firestarter, Halloween Ends, and The Woman in the Yard. The unrated cut comes with about 30 minutes of extra material and was not shown in theaters during its initial run, per CBR.

M3GAN and M3GAN 2.0: Box Office Performance and Audience Reception

M3GAN 2.0’s theatrical numbers were far from encouraging. While the original movie earned around $180 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) on a $12 million budget, M3GAN 2.0 only pulled in about $39 million against an estimated $25 million production cost. That left it unlikely to break even, especially after opening head-to-head with Brad Pitt’s F1. Critics gave it 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, well below the original’s 93%, though audiences were more generous, handing it an 81% Popcornmeter score compared to the first film’s 78%.

M3GAN Box Office Summary

North America- $95.1 million

International – $84.9 million

Worldwide – $180 million

M3GAN 2.0 Box Office Summary

North America- $24.1 million

International – $14.9 million

Worldwide – $39 million

This split between critics and audiences may work in the movie’s favor on streaming, as many viewers enjoyed the change in direction.

M3GAN 2.0 Plot

M3GAN 2.0 leaned into a genre shift, pitting the AI doll against AMELIA, a humanoid military bot created from her technology and designed for global takeover. Some fans welcomed the bold move, while others preferred the original horror-comedy balance.

Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum admitted later that the studio misjudged how far they could push the character, saying they believed M3GAN’s appeal would carry through any change in genre or setting. That gamble cost them, but streaming could give the sequel a second life.

For now, there are no firm plans for M3GAN 3.0, though Jenna Davis, the voice of M3GAN, has suggested a return to the creepier horror elements of the first film while keeping the doll’s playful side. A spinoff titled SOULM8TE is already in motion, scheduled for release on January 9, 2026, with David Rysdahl and Claudia Doumit leading the cast.

Fans can catch both M3GAN films, along with the unrated sequel, on Peacock starting September 26.

