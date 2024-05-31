10 Demi Moore movies ranked from worst to best

Over the years, Demi Moore has emerged as one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. After a two-year hiatus, Moore is back and creating quite a rizz among her fans with her latest film, The Substance.

As we await the worldwide release of ‘The Substance’ – which received glorious feedback at the 77th Cannes Film Festival – let’s revisit ten of Demi Moore‘s best and worst movies.

10. Striptease

Rotten Tomatoes score – 13%

Year of release – 1996

Cast – Demi Moore, Armand Assante, Ving Rhames, Robert Patrick, Burt Reynolds

Rating – R

Run Time – 1 h 55 m

‘Striptease’ marked a milestone movie for Demi Moore’s career as the actress received a hefty salary of $12.5 million for her role. While her salary became the talk of the town, the movie about a single mother and FBI secretary-turned-stripper failed to impress the critics and earned her a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress.

During an interview with Variety in 2020, the actress reflected on her remuneration and said, “My salary for ‘Striptease’ became something that I got punished for as opposed to celebrated.”

9. The Juror

Rotten Tomatoes score – 22%

Year of release – 1996

Cast – Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin, James Gandolfini, Lindsay Crouse

Rating – R

Run Time – 1 h 56 m

Demi Moore received another Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress for ‘The Juror’ the same year. The film tells the story of a single mother (Moore) who gets selected for jury duty in a mafia trial. Shortly after, she faces challenges as a mobster intimidates her to convince the other jurors to give the accused a clean chit.

8. Indecent Proposal

Rotten Tomatoes score – 34%

Year of release – 1993

Cast – Robert Redford, Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson, Oliver Platt, Seymour Cassel

Rating – R

Run Time – 1 h 57 m

Though ‘Indecent Proposal’ emerged as a commercial success, the film garnered generally negative reviews from critics for its shocking storyline. A young but destitute couple received a life-changing offer from a billionaire that could potentially improve their financial situation, but the condition was that Diana (Moore) had to sleep with the man.

In her memoir ‘Inside Out’, Moore wrote that she was initially uncomfortable with the number of intimate scenes but chose it because of its “great story.” She wrote, “My heart sank as I read the script for my next picture and noted the number of sex scenes I had ahead of me. I wanted to do the movie because it was a great story.”

7. G. I. Jane

Rotten Tomatoes score – 53%

Year of release – 1997

Cast – Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen, Anne Bancroft

Rating – R

Run time – 2 h 4 m

The Ridley Scott directorial action drama ‘G.I. Jane’ saw Moore embracing a new persona for the flick. The veteran actress takes up the role of Lt. Jordan, a woman trying to prove her worth in a predominantly male-dominated army team in a fictional counterpart of US Navy SEALs.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, ‘G.I. Jane’ screenwriter David Twohy praised Moore’s performance in the film, saying, “It’s the performance of her career,” before adding, “The movie rises or falls on her performance, and that required her to have a total, unflinching commitment to that part. And she had that commitment — I think she f***ing nailed it.”

6. Disclosure

Rotten Tomatoes score – 59%

Year of release – 1994

Cast – Michael Douglas, Demi Moore, Donald Sutherland, Caroline Goodall, Dennis Miller

Rating – R

Run time – 2 h 7 m

While ‘Disclosure’ opened at the box office with mixed reviews, it became a commercial success while exploring the themes of power dynamics, office politics and s*xual harassment. Breaking the glass ceiling in quite a literal sense, the film explored subverted gender politics and a man’s vulnerability in front of false accusations.

5. Ghost

Rotten Tomatoes score – 75%

Year of release – 1990

Cast – Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn

Rating – PG-13

Run time – 2 h 7 m

‘Ghost’ became one of Moore’s most memorable works not only because of its storyline (Bruce Joel Rubin even won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay) but also because of the iconic pottery scene. Swayze’s Sam gets murdered early in the film, but his spirit still loves his girlfriend Molly (Moore) and tries his best to save her from his murderer.

During an appearance at ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ in February 2024, Moore recalled her experience on the movie set and shared that she still has some clay pots from the movie. She said, “I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful. They’re like the saddest-looking things.”

4. A Few Good Men

Rotten Tomatoes score – 84%

Year of release – 1992

Cast – Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Pollak

Rating – R

Run time – 2 h 18 m

The multi-starrer courtroom classic had Moore essaying the role of a Lieutenant Commander. The plot follows the story of a military court martial trying to defend two U.S. Marines accused of a fellow Marine’s murder.

In her February 2024 interview with Drew Barrymore, Moore shared a few memorable stories from ‘A Few Good Men’, including when Tom Cruise was “mortified.” She recalled, “One: I had to audition for A Few Good Men,” and noted, “The only thing is I was about seven-and-a-half months pregnant. So I had to go waddling in. Tom Cruise was mortified.”

3. Margin Call

Rotten Tomatoes score – 87%

Year of release – 2011

Cast – Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Irons, Demi Moore, Zachary Quinto, Penn Badgley, Simon Baker, Mary McDonnell

Rating – R

Run time – 1 h 49 m

‘Margin Call’ gave a chilling picture of the early stages of the 2008 financial crisis as it followed the lives of a few investment bankers over a period of 24 hours. As the film dealt with a serious subject, the actors needed to create a serious atmosphere on set.

Moore once praised the atmosphere of the ‘Margin Call’ set and shared in an interview, “There was an incredible energy that was unique to this film. We were shooting and existing all in one space. Almost more like what you would get in a theatre experience,” per contactmusic.com.

2. If These Walls Could Talk

Rotten Tomatoes score – 88%

Year of release – 1996

Cast – Demi Moore, Sissy Spacek, Cher

Rating – R

Run time – 1 h 37 m

‘If These Walls Could Talk’ narrated the tale of three women residing in the same house at three different periods – 1952, 1974, and 1996. Their journeys were, however, similar, as they faced the same issues, including abortion and unplanned pregnancies.

Apart from focusing on the three women’s personal experiences, the film also focused through a macro lens, offering societal thoughts on the same issues in three decades.

1. The Substance

Rotten Tomatoes score – 92%

Year of release – 2024

Cast – Demi Moore, Dennis Quad, Margaret Qualley

Rating – R

Run time – 2 h 20 m

Demi Moore’s latest outing was a raging success at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival and earned her an eleven-minute standing ovation. The Coralie Fargeat-directed body-horror film is expected to be released theatrically in September 2024.

“There was something freeing about this exploration,” said Moore. “It was a very raw experience that required a depth of vulnerability and willingness to expose myself emotionally and physically that pushed me out of my comfort zone.”

