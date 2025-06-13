How To Train Your Dragon, starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and others in key roles, has marked its grand arrival on the big screen today. Considering the hype and response in pre-sales, the film is ready to set the cash registers ringing and emerge as another success story for Hollywood. Despite its heavy price tag, the biggie aims to make it big at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Written (screenplay) and directed by Dean DeBlois, the latest American fantasy adventure film is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film of the same name. The original animated film was a commercial winner and even enjoyed favorable reactions from critics and audiences. Over the years, it enjoyed a loyal fan base. Since live-action remakes/adaptations generally perform well, things are also looking in favor of this latest biggie.

What is the budget of How To Train Your Dragon?

How To Train Your Dragon isn’t a modestly budgeted film as it reportedly carries a price tag of $150 million. Yes, the film’s budget is $150 million, excluding marketing and other expenses. Against such an investment, the film needs to pull off strong numbers and the good thing is that it has been projected to register a solid start.

Projected to open strongly at the worldwide box office

At the worldwide box office, How To Train Your Dragon is projected to earn between $170 and $190 million during the opening weekend, which is superb. With such a start, the film would easily emerge successful and mint massive returns.

Expected to achieve break even comfortably

It is learned that the fantasy adventure film needs to earn $350-$375 million to break even, with the production cost of $150 million (excluding other expenses). Considering the projected start, the film would achieve the break even target like a cakewalk and amass massive returns in the long run.

So, after the big success of A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch, How To Train Your Dragon aims to be another Hollywood blockbuster in 2025.

