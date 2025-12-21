Avatar: Fire And Ash is doing decent business at the Indian box office, but it’s nowhere close to the standard set by the Avatar franchise. In actuals, the film failed to touch the 20 crore mark on the opening day. Still, considering the Saturday factor, it was expected to grow well and target 25 crores on day 2, but even that hasn’t been accomplished. However, in the meantime, the magnum opus has surpassed the lifetime collection of two Hollywood biggies of 2025.

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Clearly, Dhurandhar has made a significant impact on the James Cameron directorial. The historic run of the Ranveer Singh starrer has diluted the hype for Avatar 3, especially in the Hindi market. Still, the Hollywood biggie experienced natural growth on Saturday, but the increase was limited. As per Sacnilk, it earned an estimated 22.35 crores on day 2, displaying a growth of 17.63% from day 1’s 19 crores.

Overall, Avatar: Fire And Ash has earned an estimated 41.35 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 50.25 crore gross. Today, on day 3, the film might show some growth, aiming to score 23-25 crores. So, the 3-day opening weekend is likely to conclude at 64.35-66.35 crore net, which is not a bad score, but it is underwhelming considering the brand of Avatar.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19 crores

Day 2 – 22.35 crores

Total – 41.35 crores

Beats two Hollywood biggies of 2025 in just 2 days!

With 41.35 crores already in the kitty, Avatar: Fire And Ash has surpassed the lifetime collection of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (38.32 crores) and How To Train Your Dragon (25.69 crores). Today, it will overtake Superman (48.99 crores). It’ll be interesting to see if the film enters the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, as it may suffer significant drops after the opening weekend.

