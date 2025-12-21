Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles, continues to cause mass destruction at the Indian box office even in its third week. Despite the arrival of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash, the Bollywood magnum opus is refusing to show any signs of calming down. Speaking about the day 17 advance booking, the film has done the unthinkable by selling over 4.5 lakh tickets.

Dhurandhar pulls off an unimaginable number in day 17 advance booking

Talking straight away about the advance booking, before the first show started today, Dhurandhar sold a mind-boggling 4.62 lakh tickets across the country. In terms of collection, the film grossed an unheard 15.1 crores through pre-sales of the third Sunday. Compared to day 16’s 11.5 crore gross, it has displayed a solid jump of 31.3% in pre-sales collection.

Out of 4.62 lakh tickets sold, the national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) have contributed a sale of 2.68 lakh tickets. It includes a sale of 1.18 lakh tickets. Inox properties have sold 91.7K tickets in advance for day 17. Cinepolis sold 59K tickets.

Beats day 1 pre-sales of Chhaava and other Bollywood biggies of 2025

Grossing 15.1 crores through pre-sales of the third Sunday is truly unimaginable and a never-before-seen scenario at the Indian box office. With these numbers, Dhurandhar has surpassed the opening-day pre-sales of Chhaava (13.85 crore gross), Sikandar (10.09 crore gross), Saiyaara ( 9.4 crore gross), and Housefull 5 (8.02 crore gross).

Day 17 prediction of Dhurandhar

Backed by extraordinary pre-sales and an expected massive turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales, the Aditya Dhar directorial is ready to register a historic score on the third Sunday. The film had the potential to hit the 40 crore mark today in net collection, but considering the dip in the night shows, it seems that day 17 will be in the range of 38-39 crore net.

