Nick Frost has gained popularity through easy-to-watch, fun roles, mostly alongside Simon Pegg. From comedy masterpieces to action movies, he has entertained audiences over the years. His 5 highest-rated movies, according to IMDb ratings, are listed below as he steps into the role of Hagrid in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

1. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his best friend Ed (Nick Frost) are leading a simple life in London when a zombie outbreak turns their lives upside down. Shaun, along with Ed, tries to protect his girlfriend, Liz, and his mother while staying safe at the Winchester Pub.

2. Hot Fuzz (2007)

Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg), a top London police officer, is sent to Sandford, where he becomes friends with Danny Butterman (Nick Frost). What begins as a peaceful posting develops into a complete action mystery.

3. How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Director: Dean DeBlois

Dean DeBlois IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Streaming On: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV.

Plot: It is set in a village led by Stoick (Gerard Butler), where dragons are considered enemies, and a young boy, Hiccup (Mason Thames), befriends a dragon called Toothless, which he was meant to kill. Gobber (Nick Frost), the blacksmith of the village, helps and guides Hiccup as things begin to change.

4. The World’s End (2013)

Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: Gary King (Simon Pegg) teams up with his old friend Andy Knightley (Nick Frost) to go out on a pub crawl they had started years ago. They discover that there has been some weird secret in their town as they visit one pub after another. Slowly, their fun evening turns into a survival struggle with humans turning into aliens.

5. Paul (2011)

Director: Greg Mottola

Greg Mottola IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV.

Plot: Graeme Willy (Simon Pegg) and Clive Gollings (Nick Frost), two sci-fi fans, travel across the US in the hope of having an adventure. They accidentally encounter an alien called Paul (voiced by Seth Rogen) who is being chased by government agents. They embark on a dangerous adventure together to help him escape.

Nick Frost has built a career on simple, comedic movies. His chemistry with Simon Pegg on screen has remained a favorite among fans, but his current films suggest he is expanding into bigger films and TV series. It’s the perfect time to revisit the finest movies by this actor, like Paul, How to Train Your Dragon (2025), and more, while we wait for his upcoming role as Hagrid in HBO’s Harry Potter.

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