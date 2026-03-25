Building on an enduring global legacy, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already creating history before even hitting theaters. The highly anticipated film in the Spider-Man franchise, scheduled to open in cinemas on July 31, 2026, has achieved a milestone just with the trailer release. The film’s trailer surpassed 1 billion views within days of its release.

Sony unveiled the trailer for the next Spidey film starring Tom Holland on March 17, 2026, and within a few days, it had reached 1.1 billion views, according to WaveMetrix data. With these numbers, it becomes the first film trailer to achieve an unprecedented milestone. This underscores the franchise’s unmatched worldwide fanbase and the extraordinary anticipation surrounding the new upcoming chapter.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Beats GTA VI

According to Variety reports, Tom Holland’s starrer surpassed the previous record holder, Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, which scored an estimated 475 million views, a number that Brand New Day reached within half a day.

Smashes 24-Hour Viewership Records

Earlier, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer broke a record in 24 hours. The trailer registered 718.6 million views within 24 hours, surpassing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, which had 365 million views. This comes after the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, whose trailer set a benchmark by racking up 355.5 million views within its first 24 hours, making it one of the most-watched ever.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast & Release Date

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker. The film, which also features a star-studded cast including Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo, is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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