Zendaya and Tom Holland are married! What? Well, yes, as per the actress’s stylist, Law Roach. Although neither of them has confirmed it yet in public, Law’s comment is doing the rounds all over the internet, leaving their fandom to go crazy about it. As soon as the news went viral, people started to look more into the couple and how they fell in love, when their engagement news came out in public, and so on.

Now, some of the netizens are quite interested in knowing their combined net worth. If you are also one of them, then scroll down and read on to know how much the two Hollywood stars own together.

Zendaya’s Net Worth

Within a very short span of her career, Zendaya has seen success like no other. From being a child artist to leading a movie like Challengers, The Drama, and series like Euphoria, it is commendable. The actress not only earns from her acting gigs, but she also has her own endorsement deals and her own fashion venture called Daya. On the other hand, she is the face of Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, and other luxury brands. So, as per Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

For those who don’t know, she reportedly charges about $1 million per episode for Euphoria. And given her career background, she earns quite a lot from big-budget projects like Dune, The Drama, Odyssey, and more.

Tom Holland’s Net Worth

Approximately, Tom has an estimated net worth of $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, and this has mostly happened because of his Spider-Man projects and his films like Uncharted, The Crowded Room, and more. There were reports about him getting $500k for his first appearance in the Spider-Man movie, but it later increased. He also sat in the production chair during The Crowded Room.

Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Combined Net Worth & Secret Marriage Rumors

So, after calculating both of their net worths, the cumulative collection comes to around $49 to $57 million. Well, which is a notable amount, and if the Spider-Man couple continues to do what they are doing, this amount will only increase with time.

Now, for those who don’t know what Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, said about the couple, check it out. Well, in a recent conversation, he said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” he further continued when pestered more about whether he was saying the truth or not, he added, “It’s very true.” Well, whether we believe in the Law or not, congratulations to the couple for everything.

