Disney’s Hannah Montana was an eventful teen comedy show about a girl who lives a double life: one as a regular teen named Miley Stewart, and another as a teen pop star named Hannah Montana. She lives in LA with her father, Billy Ray, her brother, Jackson, and her best friends, Jesse and Lily. The show first premiered 20 years ago and shaped the lives of many teens, especially girls. A 20th anniversary special was released on Disney+ on March 24, celebrating 2 decades of love, loyalty, and iconic moments.

Miley Cyrus, who played the titular role, discussed the highlights of the show with host Alex Cooper. Clips from Miley’s audition and the show were featured in support of each discussion. Disney’s former President, Gary Marsh, also appeared as a guest, recounting the decision and the letter that went into choosing Miley Cyrus as the lead for the show.

Here are the 5 highlights from the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special that you need to know!

1. Boyfriend Reveal

Miley came forward to say she dated Dylan Sprouse (of the Suite Life of Zack and Cody fame) while she was filming Hannah Montana. This factoid was not confirmed earlier. She also later revealed that she dated Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. In fact, the Jonas Brothers went on a tour at the same time as Hannah Montana because she asked to be close to Nick, and the only way to do that was to get the trio to open for Hannah Montana’s concert tour.

She also mentioned High School Musical, another one of Disney’s hit teen shows. She appreciated Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens’ friendship towards her. She also mentioned that she had a crush on Zac Efron.

2. Emotional Nostalgia

Miley’s relationship with her parents has had its ups and downs so far. Her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, who also manages Miley’s work, was featured on the show. The mother-daughter duo discussed fashion and went into Miley’s infamous closet, featuring shelves that extended and a rotating wardrobe. They picked their favorites and shared sweet stories.

Later, Miley’s father, Billy Rae Cyrus, visited the set. The father-daughter duo went over their audition days and a few lines from an episode and made an exit just like they used to on the show. The interaction was emotional, and a lot of things were meant that weren’t said out loud.

3. Selena Gomez’s Cameo & The Taylor Swift connection

Selena Gomez shot to fame with her role as Alex in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. She was also one of the popular Disney teen actors who featured in a guest role on Hannah Montana. Miley and Selena recounted their characters and how mean they actually were in the show. They joked about their costumes and reminisced about the friendship they formed 20 years ago.

Taylor Swift appeared on the Hannah Montana show before she became the huge celebrity she is today. The makers needed someone who would perform in a barn, and Taylor Swift was their pick. Miley mentioned that Taylor also wrote the song “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home.”

4. Chappell Roan’s Cameo

Chappell Roan is no stranger to fame. The singer visited the set dressed in a Hannah Montana-style outfit. She spoke to Miley about how Miley was one of her biggest influences. She also thanked Miley for taking the heat and criticism for being an eccentric and honest figure back in her days as Hannah Montana, which has now enabled Chappell to be honest with herself and her music.

5. Miley’s performances of Hannah Montana’s hit songs

Before each guest appeared, Miley performed a song from Hannah Montana’s discography. The episode started with “Best of Both Worlds,” followed by “This is The Life” and “The Climb”. The episode ended with the song “Younger You,” a new song penned for the episode, set to a montage of young Miley Cyrus in the background. In the ending credits of the episode, Miley’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus, came into the dressing room with a birthday cake for Miley. Miley, Tish, and Noah recounted how Noah would feature on the show anytime they needed a small girl for an episode.

Jason Earles, who plays Jackson; Mitchel Musso, who plays Jesse; Emily Osment, who plays Lilly; and Moises Arias, who plays Rico, were missing from the show. Emily and Mitchel took to their Instagram to share a post about the 20th anniversary celebration. Emily is currently filming the show “George and Mandy’s First Wedding” and had to miss the premiere. According to Deadline, Jason and Moises were present at the premiere and were spotted on the red carpet. However, they were absent from the episode. During the red carpet interview with E!, Jason mentioned that a podcast is coming soon that covers the highlights of the show across its seasons and movies.

It was certainly an emotional journey to revisit Hannah Montana’s life. The Hannah anniversary episode captured the essence of the teen show, momentous and magical, not just for the cast and crew but also for the fans.

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