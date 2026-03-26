When you are in a bad mood and you just want to see something entertaining, comedy films are always the best option to choose. These movies are easy to watch, laughter-packed, and the best way to relax your mind.

Here are 5 popular Hollywood comedy movies that can quickly improve your mood—ranked by IMDb rating.

1. The Hangover (2009)

Director: Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms), and Alan (Zach Galifianakis) travel to Las Vegas to attend a bachelor party. The following day, they wake up without remembering anything and find out that Doug has disappeared. They have to locate him before the wedding while they unfold the mystery of their wild night.

2. Superbad (2007)

Director: Greg Mottola

Greg Mottola IMDb Rat i ng: 7.6/10

Rat ng: 7.6/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) plan to enjoy their final school days. They feel like going to a party and impressing the ones they are attracted to. However, their plan becomes a chain of chaotic and humorous events throughout the film.

3. Pineapple Express (2008)

Director: David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Plot: Dale Denton (Seth Rogen) and Saul Silver (James Franco) are two friends who observe a murder. They go on the run to escape while the criminals are chasing them. It becomes an adventure of both action and humorous situations.

4. This Is the End (2013)

Director: Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg

Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: The story involves Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen, and their Hollywood friends who go to a party in James Franco’s house near the Hollywood Hills. Suddenly, an apocalypse begins, and they all get trapped in Franco’s house. They try to survive while dealing with funny and crazy situations.

5. The Interview (2014)

Director: Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg

Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: In this movie, Dave Skylark (James Franco) and Aaron Rapoport (Seth Rogen) host a celebrity show. They get an opportunity to interview Kim Jong-un by visiting North Korea. (Dictator of North Korea). Soon, they are pulled into a secret mission that leads to funny chaos.

If you are in a bad mood, here are 5 Hollywood comedy films that are a great way to relax and feel better. They are easy to watch, full of fun, and packed with laughter that can instantly shift your mood and make you smile, even laugh. All the movies are easy to watch anytime, featuring comedy, drama, adventure, and friendship. With light stories and comedy scenes, making the best comedy films to watch soon.

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