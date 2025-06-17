Sony Pictures’ 28 Years Later is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the third film in the 28 Days Later film series. The projected weekend numbers for the upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film will be released this Friday. It is on track for a decent opening weekend at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

Like the Final Destination: Bloodlines, this sequel comes out after many years from the previous film. The last movie in this series was 28 Weeks Later, which was released in 2007. This film was directed by Danny Boyle, best known for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. Cillian Murphy featured in the OG film and is back on this project as an executive producer.

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

It is the time for horror movies, and besides 28 Years Later, M3GAN 2.0 will also be released this month. Based on Box Office Pro‘s report, Danny Boyle‘s film is projected to earn between $30 million and $40 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. This is considerably more than the debut weekend collections of the previous two films.

Here’s a look at how much the previous two films earned during their opening weekends in North America

1. 28 Days Later [2002] – $10.06 million

2. 28 Weeks Later [2007] – $9.8 million

28 Years Later’s projected opening weekend is expected to be greater than the combined opening weekend earnings of the previous two films.

More about the film

The film takes place twenty-eight years after the Rage virus escaped from a lab, and survivors have found a way to live safely. One group lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, well-guarded road. When a father and son leave the island to explore the mainland, they uncover its secrets, wonders, and horrors.

28 Years Later, featuring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, will be released on June 20.

