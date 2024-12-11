Danny Boyle is one of the most celebrated directors in Hollywood. He has been missing from the scene for a while, but the Slumdog Millionaire director is back with a new post-apocalyptic story. The movie is 28 Years Later. This is the third movie set in the universe created by 28 Days Later. Alex Garland, an Academy-winning writer, is back with Boyle for this film. We all know about Danny Boyle’s upcoming directorial 28 Years Later.

What is the plot for 28 Years Later?

The rage virus continues to reign terror over humanity. People are forced into quarantine, yet some decide to stay among the infected. 28 Years Later tells the story of a small group living on a small island, which is connected only by a single causeway. One of the people ventures to the mainland and uncovers deep, dark secrets. 28 Years Later is the sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Weeks Later.

28 Years Later Trailer

The trailer for Danny Boyle, directed 28 Years Later, was released on December 10, 2024. This short 2-minute 12-second trailer gives us a good glimpse of the horror and mystery packed into the story. We see a robotic voiceover saying numbers and coordinates and making announcements. Then, we also catch glimpses of the cast as they try to fight for their life and battle against an unknown danger that is reigning over humanity. Watch the trailer for 28 Years Later here:



28 Years Later Cast

28 Years Later sees a collaboration between popular names like Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman, Edvin Ryding, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Cillian Murphy reprises his role from 28 Days Later.

When is Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later releasing?

28 Years Later will be released in the US theatres on June 20, 2025.

