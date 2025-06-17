John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, is a well-known action thriller franchise, and its spin-off, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, was released earlier this month, which beat the opening weekend of the OG film and is now set to beat its entire collection at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

Ana’s film opened with a $24.5 million collection on its opening weekend at the box office in North America, slightly below the projected range. It barely had a week to shine at the cinemas as How to Train Your Dragon, and Materialists dropped this past Friday, taking away its thunder.

Ballerina’s box office collection so far in North America

Ana de Armas‘ action thriller Ballerina collected $9.8 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. The film experienced a harsh decline -60.2% from its opening weekend. Its second-weekend collection is slightly above John Wick’s $8 million, which dropped by -44.5% in 2014. Therefore, the film has hit the $42.18 million cume domestically.

On track to beat John Wick & become the 4th highest-grossing film in the franchise domestically

The first film in the franchise, John Wick, was released in 2014 and collected $43.03 million in its entire run at the domestic box office. It is the fourth highest-grossing film in the franchise, and the disciple will soon beat it. Ana’s film is less than $1 million away from overtaking John Wick’s domestic haul as the fourth highest-grossing film in the franchise [via Box Office Mojo]. It will also hit the $50 million milestone at the box office in North America next weekend.

Take a look at the collections of the John Wick franchise films at the domestic box office (from highest to lowest):

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 – $187.13 million

2. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – $171.01 million

3. John Wick: Chapter2 – $92.02 million

4. John Wick – $43.03 million

5. Ballerina – $42.18 million

Worldwide collection update

Ana de Armas’ From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is on the verge of crossing the $50 million overseas, now standing at the $49.7 million international cume. Allied to the $42.18 million domestic cume, the action thriller has hit the $91.8 million worldwide cume. It will cross the $100 million milestone globally next weekend.

Box Office Summary

North America – $42.18 million

International – $49.7 million

Worldwide – $91.88 million

