Marvel Studios is facing a hard time again at the box office. Last year, it ruled with its single release, Deadpool & Wolverine, and this year, it is struggling to give a blockbuster. The latest MCU release, Thunderbolts*, is also set to lose millions for the studio, but as its last achievement, the film is on track to beat another MCU movie. Keep scrolling for more.

The New Avengers received rave reviews from critics and fans, yet it is expected to lose around $50 million at the box office. However, its positive reviews might have a good impact on the upcoming Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It is gearing up to hit the screens next month, and in the same month, DC’s Superman will also be released.

Thunderbolts* box office collection so far worldwide

MCU movie Thunderbolts* was released in theaters last month and did not even cross the $200 million milestone. The film lost 1,045 theaters on Friday and runs on 910 screens only in North America. Despite the competition, The New Avengers collected a decent $1.2 million on its seventh three-day weekend domestically. The film has hit the $188.9 million cume in North America, and a few days back, it had beaten Black Widow’s domestic haul. It is expected to collect $191 million in its domestic run.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The New Avengers collected $190.6 million at the overseas box office. Adding that to its $188.57 million, the MCU movie has hit $379.17 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $188.57 million

International – $190.6 million

Worldwide – $379.16 million

Missed Black Widow’s global haul by a whisker!

The New Avengers is less than $1 million away from Black Widow’s $379.7 million worldwide haul. It will beat that number soon, which is their last achievement.

For the unversed, Black Widow is the 5th lowest-earning MCU movie of all time, while The New Avengers is at the 4th rank. As per the trend, Thunderbolts* will end its theatrical run as the 5th lowest-grossing MCU film ever.

Check out the 5 lowest-grossing MCU movies of all time.

The Marvels – $206.1 million The Incredible Hulk – $264.7 million Captain America: The First Avenger – $370.5 million Thunderbolts* – $379.1 million Black Widow – $379.7 million

The New Avengers was released in the theaters on May 2.

