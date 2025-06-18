Ballerina has beaten its master’s OG film at the domestic and worldwide box office. Ana de Armas’ film is feeling a lot of pressure with all the biggies running at cinemas, but it will not end up at the bottom of the list in the franchise. The film beats John Wick’s box office collections to prevent unwanted situations. Keep scrolling for more.

Ana de Armas earned a notable place in Hollywood as an action star who has appeared in several action movies. She got her due with this solo film in the popular franchise. Some of the popular actresses who aced the action space include Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie, and Charlize Theron. Ana is also becoming a prominent name in the genre, and this movie is also slowly achieving new milestones. Scroll below for the deets.

Ballerina’s box office collection so far [domestic + worldwide]

Ana de Armas’ Ballerina completed two weekends at the box office, and it dropped to #5 in North America on its second weekend. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the film collected $9.8 million in its second weekend and a modest $939K on this Monday, its day 11. The film has hit the $43.12 million cume at the North American box office.

Meanwhile, the action thriller has collected $49.7 million at the overseas box office. Allied to its $43.12 million domestic cume, it has hit the $92.8 million mark worldwide. It will surpass $100 million in its third weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $43.1 million

International – $49.7 million

Worldwide – $92.8 million

Soars past John Wick’s box office collection

John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, was released in 2014, and it is the OG film in this franchise that spawned into three sequels and this spin-off. This 2025 movie is also being marketed as From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The OG film collected $43.0 million in North America and $43.0 million overseas. Thus, John Wick’s worldwide haul is $86.08 million. Ana de Armas’ film has surpassed the global and domestic haul of John Wick in only 11 days.

More about the film

Ballerina was directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten. It received positive reviews from critics but is struggling to find its footing amid the big releases. The movie follows Eve Macarro, a ballerina turned assassin. She takes on an army of killers seeking revenge against those responsible for her father’s death. It was released on June 6.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye North America Box Office: Set To Surpass My Hero Academia: You’re Next’s Domestic Haul Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News