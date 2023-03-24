Megan Fox is one of the most established names in the Hollywood industry. The actress is currently in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and the couple is making headlines for possible trouble in paradise at the moment. The Transformers actress was recently spotted at the Oscars afterparty alone and without her engagement ring, and netizens are speculating that there might be some problem going on between the two. Nonetheless, today we bring you a throwback to when Megan appeared in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2009, and fans brutally slammed the host for mistreating her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in 2009, Megan was just getting started in the industry and was very new to everything. In the same year, Fox appeared on Jimmy’s chat show, where she opened up about working with Michael Bay, who happens to be the director of the Transformers franchise and how he s*xualised the actress at the age of 15. Fans worldwide supported the actress and openly spoke about how the beauty was never treated nicely in her 20s.

Now coming back to the topic, Megan Fox, in a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, shared her experience of working with Michael and said, “I had just turned 15, and I was an extra in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene and brought me in, and I was wearing a Stars-and-Stripes Bikini and a red cowboy hat. And six-inch heels,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Megan Fox continued, “And he approved it, and they said, you know, ‘Michael, she’s 15, so you can’t sit her at the bar, and she can’t have a drink in her hand’.”

The actress concluded by saying, “So his solution to that problem was to have then me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet.” Laughing at this, Jimmy Kimmel said, “Perfectly wholesome.”

Adding to this, Megan said, “At 15. I was in tenth grade. So that’s a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works.”

The host Jimmy Kimmel immediately quipped and said, “Well that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work.”

The host’s remark about Megan Fox left her a little uncomfortable on the couch, and it was clearly visible on her face. Watch the video below:

What are your thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel’s offensive comment about Megan Fox back in 2009? Tell us in the space below.

