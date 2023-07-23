Oppenheimer is indeed one of the most awaited films of the year by celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The movie has received extraordinary remarks by critics and the audience are simply amazed by the movie’s plot. Soon after the movie hit the theatres, it has been minting a hefty amount every day. Apart from earning a lot of money, the movie also broke a record at IMDb.

Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama stars Cillian Murply in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast. The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon.

The movie is based on the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who played a vital role in developing the first nuclear weapons as a part of the Manhattan project and giving birth to the Atomic Age. As per critics’ reviews, the movie has rightfully captured portrayed the story. The movie has also broken a record on IMDb and surpassed a few other films by the director himself.

As per a report by The Direct, Oppenheimer opened up to a 9.2 unweighted mean score on IMDb, which is the highest rating for a Hollywood-made studio film. The movie surpassed The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather, The Dark Knight, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Schindler’s List, 12 Angry Men and more.

However, it seems that the movie made the record only for a day as its rating has declined to 8.8 on IMDb. Moreover, The Shawshank Redemption is now at 9.3. For the unversed, movies on IMDb database can be voted by the registered users of the website and the voting range is from 1 to 10.

Oppenheimer is currently battling against Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and more.

