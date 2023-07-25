Selena Gomez recently celebrated her 31st birthday in the presence of her close ones and gave a glimpse of the grand celebration on her social media account. While we’re still not over her lavish birthday, her stylist shared a video of the Rare singer channelling her inner Barbie in a pink dress, looking elegant as ever and making our ‘Wildest dreams’ come true with her fashionista style. Scroll below to take a look at it!
Selena is among the most famous women on social media and has over 426 million followers on Instagram. While in one of the birthday posts, Sel wore a red dress; for another celebration, she opted for a bright pink dress jumping onto the Barbiecore bandwagon.
Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself celebrating her birthday and slaying in a pink dress with a caption that read, “On Wednesdays we wear pink”. Her stylist, Erin Walsh also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of singer posing in the Valentino dress with a caption that read, “Selena, the ultimate birthday barbie 🎀💗💕💖 @maisonvalentino”
Sel accessorised her look in the pictures and video with a Christian Dior pearl necklace and bracelet; for makeup, the Rare singer opted for a bright pink lip combo with her signature winged eyes.
Selena Gomez completed the look with a neat high ponytail and transparent heels; take a look at her pictures and video below:
Selena can totally give competition to Margot Robbie’s Barbie with her style and fashion affair!
