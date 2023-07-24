Dakota Johnson needs no introduction. The actress has been in the industry for quite a long time now and has nailed every role she has bagged. Apart from her acting, she is also popular among fashionistas owing to her stunning styling skills and fashion sense. She can make anything her ramp as she walks in style and once left everyone in awe of her looks when she sported a printed floral suit showing off her mesmerising cl*avage.

Dakota began her acting journey as a child as she played a role in her mother Melanie Griffith’s 1999 film Crazy in Alabama. As she later entered the industry playing different roles, her breakthrough came with the R-rated film franchise Fifty Shades.

The actress left a lasting effect on viewers by playing Anastasia Steele opposite Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey. Her every outfit from the movie series’ promotions and premieres were top notch, making Dakota Johnson a face of many fashion magazines.

In 2018, Dakota appeared in the Grazia Magazine Italy in the most playful but dramatic outfit. The actress dropped her bra and slipped into a multi-coloured pantsuit with floral prints on it. The suit featured a long jacket and matching pants as The Social Network actress gave away the most s*ductive look at the camera.

She accessorised the look like a boss lady with spider-shaped rings and studded with pearls and stones. The actress fashioned her statement bangs look with nude makeup. The red lipstick and the right amount of mascara on her expressive eyes did the rest of the work. Take a look at her picture here.

dakota johnson for grazia magazine italy pic.twitter.com/z5rIHuxbbd — grace dante (@misslefroy) September 24, 2021

On the work front, Dakota Johnson is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the upcoming film Madam Web.

