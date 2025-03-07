MobLand, Guy Ritchie’s highly anticipated new global organized crime series, is set to premiere on OTT soon! The show features a star-studded cast, including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren in pivotal roles.

Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci’s Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Emily Barber (Industry) are also part of the ensemble.

MobLand will exclusively premiere on JioHotstar in India on Sunday, March 31, 2025. It will also be available on Paramount+ from March 30, 2025, onwards for those in the US.

MobLand stars Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan as the head of an organized crime family fighting for power within a global crime syndicate. It is produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari executive produce the series.

Check out the trailer for MobLand below:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Makes Changes At Forrester, Bill Worries About Aftermath Of Luna’s Paternity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News