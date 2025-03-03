1923, a prequel of the hit neo-western series, has enjoyed a lot of success with fans tuning in to watch the journey of previous generations of the Dutton family line. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford play Cara and Jacob Dutton in the series which is currently airing its second season.

The show sees them fight for their land, their ranch, their lives and their family together. The veteran actors have been a fan-favorite pair as the audience enjoys their onscreen love story as well as their offscreen banter. Here’s what Helen and Harrison teased about what to expect from the love story of their characters and how their personal equation is like offscreen.

1923 Season 2: Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford On Cara & Jacob Dutton’s Love Story

Helen and Harrison spoke to People about the second season and the dynamic of Cara and Jacob’s romance. “These two are partners as much as lovers,” he revealed and the 82 year old further added that the two depend on each other for things that are not part of their quiver of arrows.”

“It’s an extraordinary relationship that Taylor has written for us to inhabit,” the Indiana Jones star said, referring to Taylor Sheridan, the showrunner and writer of the franchise. Helen agreed and called the love story between Cara and Jacob something that is usually very “rare to see” on the screen.

“In movies, people get married or they meet-cute and they fall in love and they have hot sex or whatever, and then it’s all over, happily ever after,” the award-winning actress chimed in. “Now we’re seeing what happens at the end of that story, and you very rarely see that onscreen,” Helen mused.

“It’s actually something that people love to see,” the 79 year old said and then further explained, “They do love to see what does happen in the ever after, if this is a couple who absolutely should be together, are together, fit perfectly well together, and that does happen. That does happen in life.”

While they love playing their roles on screen, they also share an amazing bond offscreen. “We would sit around together and shoot the sh*t off-set,” Helen revealed. “She’s what we call a broad. “She’s a woman that has the bandwidth to hang with men, not just to be a lady with them, but to actually hang with them,” Harrison praised Helen and called her “a real cool lady.”

Helen concluded that the second season has a lot more drama lined up for fans. “It gets bigger and bigger,” she said about the upcoming episodes of 1923 season 2 as the Duttons face enemies, life threats, weather changes and lots more trouble on the horizon. A new episode of the season streams on Paramount+ each Sunday. The first season is available to binge watch.

