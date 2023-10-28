MTV Awards has given several infamous moments to Hollywood which also include Cameron Diaz being forcefully kissed at the award ceremony in the year 1995. Way too before the Me Too movement, the viewers witnessed a shocking moment when the Hollywood actress was kissed by singer Chris Isaak on stage. However, the shocking stunt was soon avenged by Cameron’s close friend Jim Carrey at the same event. Scroll down to know the details.

Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz shared a great rapport since they starred in the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster The Mask. The two share a close friendship both on and off-screen. Speaking of the infamous moment, Jim Carrey was present at the venue, and the incident did not go down well with him.

According to Unilad, the video of Cameron Diaz getting forcefully kissed by singer Chris Isaak resurfaced on TikTok years later. Diaz and Isaak were presenting the Best Kiss award at the 1995 MTV Awards when the latter leaned in while putting his arm around the actress. Isaak then said, “Come here, baby.” The actress tried to continue speaking her lines when the crooner grabbed her wrist. Diaz while presenting the award, told the audience that the kisses nominated for the award happened “on the director’s say-so, hinting that she was not fine with Isaak’s advances.

Cameron Diaz continued to lean away from Chris Isaak stepping in front of her, saying, “Excuse me.” He the forcibly planted a kiss making a cheesy comment, “I knew you’d come around.”

The Charlie’s Angels star’s close pal Jim Carrey then avenged the forced kiss by giving the singer a taste of his own medicine. Carrey went to the stage to lift the award for The Best Kiss for him and Lauren Holly for Dumb and Dumber.

Jim Carrey on stage and then embraced Chris Isaak. Though in the video, he hugs him, hiding both their faces but soon comes back to the mic acting as if he smooched Isaak.

Take a look:

No olvidemos la vez que Jim Carrey le dió a Chris Isaak una muestra de su propia medicina pic.twitter.com/bnkBI8JXWZ — ༒ 𝕷𝖎𝖌𝖊𝖎𝖆 ༒ (@twiggywitch) January 17, 2023

The Hollywood star can be seen touching his lips, appearing to be wiping his mouth as if he kissed the singer. A similar incident happened with Justin Bieber when he was forcefully kissed by American actress Jenny McCarthy who even grabbed his b*tt. This happened way back in 2012 at MTV VMAs. The singer on stage said that he felt violated. McCarthy, in a later interview stated he did kind of molest him, dubbing it as a cougar scary.

