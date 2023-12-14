Disney is known for taking Christmas time very seriously. They go all out with their Christmas special releases and their Holiday-themed movies, and all of them end up being very well-received by the public. This is understandable because Christmas is already a magical time, but add a little Disney fairy dust and a wish upon a star in there, and you have yourself the most magical holiday ever.

Here are five of the best Disney Christmas movies to enjoy with your family and add a touch of that magic to the holiday season.

1. Lady And The Tramp (1955)

When we think of romance, a budding relationship between two dogs is not what comes to mind. However, Disney’s “Lady And The Tramp,” released in 1955, makes us root for the romance between two of our canine companions.

Lady (voiced by Barbara Luddy) is a Cocker Spaniel dog gifted by a loving husband to his wife on the eve of Christmas. Lady is a well-mannered, pampered, and loved dog and is in a perfectly happy home until her owners start neglecting her because of the new baby. She ends up out in the open and finds herself under the protection of a toughened mutt named Tramp (Larry Roberts). Tramp and Lady start to fall in love soon after, but not without its many life lessons.

2. Frozen (2013)

“Frozen,” the 2013 hit Disney movie, is not exactly a Christmas-themed pick. But the wintery setting and the cozy vibes to it aren’t too far away from Christmas either.

It follows two sisters, Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell), as they try to get more acquainted with the responsibilities of ruling a kingdom after the death of their parents. Elsa and Anna have completely opposite personalities, and one of them comes with ice magic.

3. Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

“Mickey’s Christmas Carol” is a Christmas featurette released by Disney in 1983 and is based on Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.”

“Mickey’s Christmas Carol” is essentially a retelling of the Charles Dickens book with Disney Characters in place of —well, human characters. Mickey Mouse (voiced by Wayne Allwine) plays Bob Cratchit, Scrooge McDuck (voiced by Alan Young) plays Ebenezer Scrooge, and Goofy (voiced by Hal Smith) plays Jacob Marley.

4. The Santa Clause (1994)

“The Santa Clause” is the only live-action film on our list. It was released in 1994 and was directed by John Pasquin.

Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin is a divorced father who accidentally kills Santa Claus close to Christmas and is forced to take his place to save the holidays.

5. Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas” is a sequel to the original “Beauty and the Beast” and was released in 1997. It was directed by Andy Knight.

Mrs Potts (voiced by Angela Lansbury) narrates the story of last year’s Christmas. Belle (voiced by Paige O’Hara) is excited about celebrating Christmas despite Beast’s (voiced by Robby Benson) aversion to the holiday. The story unfolds as Belle attempts to warm the Beast’s heart to the spirit of Christmas.

Disney’s Christmas game is always strong. In 2022, they even released a “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” on Disney+. So, whether you generally enjoy Disney movies or not, their Christmas films are not to be missed.

Must Read: Top 5 Popular Anime Characters Of All Time, Ranked From Naruto To Levi Ackerman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News