Will Smith once looked a $10 million paycheck dead in the eye and said nope. Instead, he signed up for a $300K indie flick that, at the time, sounded more like a gamble than a glow-up (via Cheat Sheet). But that one move? It kickstarted his run to blockbuster royalty.

In the early ’90s, Smith wasn’t the megastar he later became. He was still the Fresh Prince, dipping his toes into films. That’s when his manager, James Lassiter, came to him with a juicy offer, co-starring in 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag. The studio was ready to drop $10 million in Smith’s lap. Tempting? Absolutely.

But Lassiter wasn’t sold. He’d read the script five times, trying to convince himself it was a good move. It wasn’t. The story, about a mobster whose bag of decapitated heads gets swapped at an airport, felt off-brand for someone aiming to be the next Tom Cruise. Lassiter told Smith to skip it, reminding him that Cruise would’ve passed without blinking.

Lassiter even gave up a $1.5 million commission just to keep Will Smith away from a career detour. 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag hit theaters in 1997 with Joe Pesci in the lead and David Spade as the clueless traveler. It bombed, barely clearing $3.6 million. Smith dodged a bullet, and it wasn’t luck. It was strategy.

Instead, he went with Six Degrees of Separation, a small-budget film with a big impact. Smith played a fast-talking con man pretending to be Sidney Poitier’s son. The film didn’t set the box office on fire, but critics took notice. More importantly, Hollywood did, too.

Lassiter saw the potential. He knew Will Smith needed to shake the rapper image and get taken seriously. He framed the indie film as a credibility play, working alongside Stockard Channing, Donald Sutherland, and Sir Ian McKellen would make people see Smith in a whole new light.

And it worked. The performance turned heads. Two years later, he was running from explosions in Bad Boys, fighting aliens in Independence Day, and soon, rocking the shades in Men in Black. That $300K role? It didn’t just earn him respect. It launched a billion-dollar career. Reflecting on the choice, Smith called the script for 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag “like a f***ed up love letter.” And yeah, he read it, but he left it unopened.

