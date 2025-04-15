Kathy Najimy almost ghosted Hocus Pocus, and it had nothing to do with a spell. Before the Sanderson Sisters flew into cult-classic status on their broomsticks, one of them nearly didn’t show up to the coven. Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson), had major doubts about joining the 1993 Halloween flick. The reason was she didn’t want to offend real witches.

The original Hocus Pocus followed three resurrected witches wreaking havoc in Salem on Halloween night. The Sanderson Sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Najimy) — quickly became iconic. Between the outrageous costumes, the over-the-top performances, and that unforgettable rendition of “I Put a Spell on You,” the trio turned a modest Disney comedy into a seasonal essential.

But long before the sisters took over October, Najimy had hesitated. Per IMDb, she opened up about it during a 2015 appearance on the Today Show, saying she wasn’t sure she could portray a witch without disrespecting real-life practitioners. “I was concerned about offending real witches,” she explained. It was the silliness of the Sandersons that worried her. Would the exaggerated portrayal cross a line?

Eventually, Najimy embraced the magic. And thank the Book she did, because Mary Sanderson became one of the film’s standout characters. Her off-kilter grin, vacuum cleaner ride, and chicken-like mannerisms made her a fan favorite. Years later, Najimy reflected on the film’s growing legacy during HuffPost Live, noting, “The funny thing about Hocus Pocus is it’s very generational. You know, the people who watched it are showing it to their kids — I’m not that old — are showing it to their kids.”

Despite opening to lackluster box office numbers, Hocus Pocus carved its niche in pop culture. Over the decades, it transformed into a Halloween staple. From memes and costumes to annual rewatches, the Sanderson Sisters became immortal in more ways than one. And Najimy’s Mary stood right in the heart of that legacy.

Her initial concern didn’t stop her from returning to the cauldron when Disney called again. In 2022, Najimy reunited with Midler and Parker for Hocus Pocus 2, nearly three decades after the first film. They picked up their roles as if no time had passed, ready to enchant a whole new gen. “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK!” Midler had announced on social media.

The sequel brought the Sandersons back to modern-day Salem, where they haunted a fresh set of teens. But even with new faces and tech-savvy updates, the magic of the original trio still led the charge.

Looking back, it’s hard to picture Hocus Pocus without Kathy Najimy’s Mary. Her hesitation might have made sense at the time, but the role turned out to be pure movie magic.

