Scarlett Johansson walks into a franchise that has been stomping around for decades. Jurassic World Rebirth picks up after the dust of Dominion settles and kicks off a fresh trilogy, away from the familiar faces and stories.

The focus shifts to a group of dinosaur smugglers drifting through a world where dinosaurs are not contained. Their mission is clear: break into a long-abandoned test site tied to the original Jurassic Park and steal DNA from three of the island’s most dangerous survivors.

Human-Dinosaur Hybrids Were Almost Part of the Film

If you compare the latest dino installment to the earlier films, Rebirth sticks to a clear path. There are not too many surprises and the group’s objective stays focused without swerving into heavy twists or sprawling subplots.

However, according to Screenrant, a long-rumored idea lurked in the background beneath this simplicity, and interestingly, it is one that fans have speculated on for years. Apparently, for some time, there had been whispers of a human-dinosaur hybrid finally stepping into the light. The groundwork was always there; after all, cloning and DNA mixing have been part of the franchise since the start.

They used the concept of Mutant-Human-Dinosaur hybrids that were originally meant to be for Jurassic Park 4 that was suppose to come out in 2005 like these pic.twitter.com/9JWIQ7DDAD — Mason Bill (@MasonBill310) February 5, 2025

Decades of Speculation Nearly Became Reality

As per the outlet, even decades ago early drafts of Jurassic Park 4 included concept art of humanoid dinos, strange creatures with claws, tails and upright stances. Those designs lived online for years after the pitch was rejected and Jurassic World took the baton in 2015. Still, the thought of merging human and dino DNA refused to die, especially after the Fallen Kingdom and Dominion introduced human cloning.

Some fans, while leading up to Rebirth, believed that Universal’s silence on story details hinted at a major reveal. Mutant dinosaurs do show up in the film, some more bizarre than before but there is no human DNA in them. As a result, the hybrids, once again, remain an unfulfilled threat.

