Tom Holland strikes again—this time as a master of spoilers! The Spider-Man: Homecoming star may swing through cities like Peter Parker, but he can’t dodge spilling secrets. And one of his victims? None other than Chris Pratt. Yep, Holland managed to spoil the entire plot of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for Pratt before he even got his hands on the script.

Here’s the story: while Holland and Pratt were filming their respective Marvel projects on the same lot, Holland casually dropped all the juicy details. Why? Because Holland knew director J.A. Bayona from his breakout role in The Impossible. Bayona had shared the dino-drama’s plot with Holland, and naturally, Tom couldn’t resist filling Pratt in.

“He told me the whole story,” Pratt shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “So, I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then when I read the script, I was like, ‘Yeah, he wasn’t messing with me. This is all real.’” Imagine finding out your big-budget dinosaur flick’s twists from the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man himself!

This wasn’t just some minor spoiler, either—Holland laid out the Fallen Kingdom storyline. Released in June 2018, the film took the Jurassic World saga to darker, bolder territory, with epic dinosaur rescues, volcanic eruptions, and a prehistoric auction (because why not?). And while the secrecy of the script was tighter than a T-Rex’s grip, it didn’t stand a chance against Holland’s storytelling charm.

Pratt, ever the good sport, didn’t seem too upset about it. After all, the Guardians of the Galaxy star is no stranger to unexpected situations. In Fallen Kingdom, he returned as dinosaur researcher Owen Grady, navigating chaos alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, and a host of prehistoric troublemakers.

Meanwhile, Holland’s spoiler streak might just add to his legend. Sure, he’s known for being a little loose-lipped (remember the Avengers secrets he “accidentally” let slip?), but this Jurassic tale takes the cake. Pratt’s reaction? Priceless.

It’s worth noting that Pratt has been busy beyond the dinosaur universe. The actor recently teased he’d be game for a Parks and Recreation revival, saying he’d jump back into Andy Dwyer’s shoes in a heartbeat. “It films 10 minutes from my house, so that would be dope,” he joked.

But back to Holland—was this a Spider-Man slip-up or a stealth move to get Pratt excited? Either way, fans of Jurassic World (and MCU crossovers) can only laugh. After all, when Tom Holland knows something, you’ll probably know it too.

