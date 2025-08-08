In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Steve confronted Alex. On the other hand, Gabi opened up to Xander. Anna surprised Tony with news about Stefano. Then there was Johnny, who expressed concern to Chanel. Last but not least, Belle and EJ met secretly, which only led to chaos.

The drama has been bubbling due to the trial and all the moving parts of the case. Then there’s Marlena, whose health is taking a dip. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 8, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 8, 2025

The final episode of the week features Belle lashing out at EJ. The two met at an inn recently, since they weren’t getting time to romance, since the case was taking up all their time. But what came next simply shocked Belle. EJ demanded a mistrial and pointed out a conflict of interest in the trial.

EJ revealed that he and Belle were romantically involved, and Belle was left furious by his behavior and snitching. While she may not have had the chance to confront EJ in court, she is set to lash out at him afterwards. Is this going to be the end of their relationship? Or will EJ share his reasons?

On the other hand, Marlena comforts Johnny. Since the trial has been quite exhausting, with several twists and turns every day, Johnny hasn’t been too hopeful about being proven innocent. Then he saw the drama between EJ and Belle in front of the court, and that truly made him feel even worse.

Will Marlena be able to comfort her grandson and give him some advice on sailing through the storm? Meanwhile, Gabi tries to learn secrets from Xander. The two might have been bonding recently, but she has her own motives for this closeness. Gabi struck a deal with Tony and is trying to get some intel.

She is helping bring the control of DiMera Enterprises back where it belongs, and for that, she needs Xander and Philip’s secrets. And when the two end up kissing, things get tense. Why? Because Sarah and Brady walked in at that very moment and saw it happen, leaving the former just shocked.

Why wouldn’t she be surprised? They might have signed the separation papers, but it’s only been a while since they parted ways, and seeing him already kissing around is sure to affect her. When Sarah shocks Brady, is she set to kiss Brady in front of Xander? Lastly, Chad takes care of Cat. To figure out the rest, continue watching Days of Our Lives!

