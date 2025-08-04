The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Johnny’s trial begin after the slight delay that Marlena’s collapse brought. Susan claimed she felt the essence of Stefano. Gwen and Xander spent some time together, and so did Brady and Sarah. Lastly, Marlena questioned Rachel about that night.

The drama and the tension are about to explode with jealousy and doubts coming to the surface, while returns and romances light it up. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 4, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 4, 2025

The first episode of the week features JJ worrying with Julie. What could this be about? Is this related to Chad, who cannot be found anywhere? He is stuck in an elevator with Cat, and nobody knows about it. His loved ones are bound to be worried. To add to it, Julie does not seem to like Cat at all.

Is this what they are worried about? Or is there something else they are more focused on? Meanwhile, Chanel helps Felicity. What assistance is she in need of? Could it be related to Cat, who is stuck in the elevator with Chad? Or could it be about the bakery? Will Chanel be able to help her?

Meanwhile, Chad and Cat find themselves in a close moment. The two are often in awkward situations, and it actually seems like the universe is conspiring to put them together in one place and see what happens. Will this finally cause the walls between them to break down?

Is this the start of Cat and Chad’s romance and the end of his commitment issues? Who will be the one to eventually save them from this elevator? What changes will this incident bring in the two’s future? Last but definitely not least, Marlena shares an emotional reunion with Sami.

During John’s funeral, one person was missing, and that was Sami. Even though she tried to come back in time, an incident with Sydney delayed her return to town. But now Sami is back, and it’s time for some unending tears as she reunites with her mother, Marlena.

How will this reunion go? They have a lot to catch up on, after all. How will this reconnection go? Sami also has other things to get involved in, like the courtroom battle of her son Johnny, who is accused of shooting his father EJ. How will she navigate these emotions and the mess? Stay tuned.

