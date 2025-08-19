The 2025 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards is set to air next month and fans are already excited for the annual musical event. The ceremony is set to be bigger and better as the audience hopes for entertainment, good fashion, top music stars and deserving artists getting their appreciation.

Each year, the VMAs are one of the most anticipated award shows for music enthusiasts in America. Here’s what we know about this year’s edition be it when the ceremony is happening, the venue, how fans can stream it, how they can vote for their favorites, and who the nominees are this time around.

MTV Video Music Awards 2025: Date, Venue & Streaming Details

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are happening on September 7, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The event will be held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Fans can watch the 2025 VMAs live on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+ Premium. Red carpet coverage will air earlier in the evening. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will also be able to see the event on demand the next day.

MTV Video Music Awards 2025: Nominees, Voting & More

Lady Gaga tops the list with 12 nominations. She has been nominated for some of the top awards, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Bruno Mars got 11 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar received 10 nods for their respective widely loved work.

Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Charli XCX, Bad Bunny, Jelly Roll, Doechii, and Miley Cyrus have also received multiple nominations. Alex Warren, Gigi Perez, Lola Young, and The Marías got first nods. Damiano, Rosé, Jennie, Jimin, and Jisoo got their first solo noms.

As for the special awards, Busta Rhymes is all set to receive the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award. And then there’s Ricky Martin, who will be honored with the first-ever Latin Icon Award at the ceremony next month.

Fans can vote for all categories on MTV’s website till September 5, 2025. The voting lines will officially close at 6 pm ET, so make sure to cast your vote or time will run out. Additionally, the voting for the Best New Artist will continue to be open during the live show. So keep voting for your favorites.

MTV Video Music Awards 2025: Performers & Host

Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin, and Sombr are confirmed to perform at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. This was the first slate of announced artists, and the VMAs will continue to officially reveal other names in the coming few weeks.

LL Cool J is set to host the 2025 VMAs. He has previously hosted the event in 2022 with Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj but this year he’ll do it solo.

